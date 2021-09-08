Harmonic differential forms for pseudo-reflection groups II. Bi-degree bounds

This paper studies three results that describe the structure of the super-coinvariant algebra of pseudo-reflection groups over a field of characteristic $0$. Our most general result determines the top component in total degree, which we prove for all Shephard--Todd groups $G(m, p, n)$ with $m

eq p$ or $m=1$. Our strongest result gives tight bi-degree bounds and is proven for all $G(m, 1, n)$, which includes the Weyl groups of types $A$ and $B$/$C$. For symmetric groups (i.e. type $A$), this provides new evidence for a recent conjecture of Zabrocki related to the Delta Conjecture of Haglund--Remmel--Wilson. Finally, we examine analogues of a classic theorem of Steinberg and the Operator Theorem of Haiman.