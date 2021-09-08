Dynamics of Non-polar Solutions to the Discrete Painlevé I Equation

This manuscript develops a novel understanding of non-polar solutions of the discrete Painlevé I equation (dP1). As the non-autonomous counterpart of an integrable difference equation, this system is endowed with a rich dynamical structure. In addition, its non-polar solutions, which grow without bounds as the iteration index $n$ increases, are of particular relevance to other areas of mathematics. We combine theory and asymptotics with high-precision numerical simulations to arrive at the following picture: when extended to include backward iterates, known non-polar solutions of dP1 form a family of heteroclinic connections between two fixed points at infinity. One of these solutions, the Freud orbit of orthogonal polynomial theory, is a singular limit of the other solutions in the family. Near their asymptotic limits, all solutions converge to the Freud orbit, which follows invariant curves of dP1 and reaches the point at positive infinity along a center manifold. This description leads to two important results. First, the Freud orbit tracks sequences of period-1 and 2 points of the autonomous counterpart of dP1 for large positive and negative values of $n$, respectively. Second, we identify an elegant method to obtain an asymptotic expansion of the iterates on the Freud orbit for large positive values of $n$. The structure of invariant manifolds emerging from this picture contributes to a deeper understanding of the global analysis of an interesting class of discrete, near-integrable dynamical systems.