Global dynamics around 2-solitons for the nonlinear damped Klein-Gordon equations

Global behavior of solutions is studied for the nonlinear Klein-Gordon equation with a focusing power nonlinearity and a damping term in the energy space on the Euclidean space. We give a complete classification of solutions into 5 types of global behavior for all initial data in a small neighborhood of each superposition of two ground states (2-solitons) with the opposite signs and sufficient spatial distance. The neighborhood contains, for each sign of the ground state, the manifold with codimension one in the energy space, consisting of solutions that converge to the ground state at time infinity. The two manifolds are joined at their boundary by the manifold with codimension two of solutions that are asymptotic to 2-solitons moving away from each other. The connected union of these three manifolds separates the rest of the neighborhood into the open set of global decaying solutions and that of blow-up. The main ingredient in the proof is a difference estimate on two solutions starting near 2-solitons and asymptotic to 1-solitons. The main difficulty is in controlling the direction of the two unstable modes attached to 2-solitons, while the soliton interactions are not uniformly integrable in time. It is resolved by showing that the non-scalar part of the interaction between the unstable modes is uniformly integrable due to the symmetry of the equation and the 2-solitons.