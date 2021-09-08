Quasi-metric antipodal spaces and maximal Gromov hyperbolic spaces

A quasi-metric antipodal space $(Z, \rho_0)$ is a compact space $Z$ with a continuous quasi-metric $\rho_0$ which is of diameter one, and which is antipodal, i.e. for any $\xi \in Z$ there exists $\eta \in Z$ such that $\rho_0(\xi, \eta) = 1$. The quasi-metric $\rho_0$ defines a positive cross-ratio function on the space of quadruples of distinct points in $Z$, and a homeomorphism between quasi-metric antipodal spaces is said to be Moebius if it preserves cross-ratios.