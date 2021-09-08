CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title:Poisson Structures on Trivial Extension Algebras

By D. García-Beltrán, J. C. Ruíz-Pantaleón, Yu. Vorobiev
 5 days ago

Authors:D. García-Beltrán, J. C. Ruíz-Pantaleón, Yu. Vorobiev. Abstract: We present a class of Poisson structures on trivial extension algebras which generalize some known structures induced by Poisson modules and allow us to give an algebraic setting for the so-called infinitesimal Poisson algebras. We show that there exists a one-to-one correspondence between such class of Poisson structures and some data involving (not necessarily flat) contravariant derivatives, and then we give a formulation of this result in terms of Lie algebroids. Some examples coming from Poisson modules and Poisson submanifolds are given.

