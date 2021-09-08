Title:Fundamental groups of partial compactifications of arrangements and homology planes
Abstract: Following our previous work, we develop an algorithm to compute a presentation of the fundamental group of certain partial compactifications of the complement of a complex arrangement of lines in the projective plane. It applies, in particular, to homology planes arising from arrangements of lines. This permits to determine the infinitude of the fundamental group of homology planes of log-general type that may be the first examples of this type.arxiv.org
