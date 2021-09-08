CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBL Testing Technologies Partners with Haztech to Expand Delivery of Predictmedix SAFE ENTRY Stations Throughout North America

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / SBL Testing Technologies Inc. ("SBL") has partnered with Haztech Energy Corp (Canada) and Haztech USA LLC (USA) ( "Haztech") to significantly expand the delivery of Predictmedix's SAFE ENTRY Station technology to workplaces, governments, and organizations throughout North America.

