A Gun Owner 9/8/21
The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by John Rosenthal during a Newsweek podcast debate on guns in America. I am a gun owner. I’ve been the lead advocate for gun violence prevention here in Massachusetts. In 1994, I realized that 19 kids under 20 years old were dying every day, and 106 Americans dying every day, from firearms. So I built a 250-foot billboard of the Massachusetts Turnpike near Fenway Park and put up messages around gun safety. Since that point in Massachusetts, we’ve reduced gun deaths by 40 percent. We’re an urban state with the lowest gun death rate in the nation and the lowest cost of gun violence. We’ve done it without banning most guns. I believe that there is a way to work within the Second Amendment and save lives without infringing on law-abiding gun owners.sierracountyprospect.org
