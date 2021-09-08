CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Artificial Intelligence

Title:Cross-lingual Offensive Language Identification for Low Resource Languages: The Case of Marathi

By Saurabh Gaikwad, Tharindu Ranasinghe, Marcos Zampieri, Christopher M. Homan
arxiv.org
 5 days ago

Authors:Saurabh Gaikwad, Tharindu Ranasinghe, Marcos Zampieri, Christopher M. Homan. Abstract: The widespread presence of offensive language on social media motivated the development of systems capable of recognizing such content automatically. Apart from a few notable exceptions, most research on automatic offensive language identification has dealt with English. To address this shortcoming, we introduce MOLD, the Marathi Offensive Language Dataset. MOLD is the first dataset of its kind compiled for Marathi, thus opening a new domain for research in low-resource Indo-Aryan languages. We present results from several machine learning experiments on this dataset, including zero-short and other transfer learning experiments on state-of-the-art cross-lingual transformers from existing data in Bengali, English, and Hindi.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Identification#Indo Aryan Languages#Marathi#Aryan#Bengali#Machine Learning#Lg#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence

Comments / 0

Community Policy