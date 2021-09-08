Biomedical and Clinical Language Models for Spanish: On the Benefits of Domain-Specific Pretraining in a Mid-Resource Scenario

Casimiro Pio Carrino, Jordi Armengol-Estapé, Asier Gutiérrez-Fandiño, Joan Llop-Palao, Marc Pàmies, Aitor Gonzalez-Agirre, Marta Villegas. This work presents biomedical and clinical language models for Spanish by experimenting with different pretraining choices, such as masking at word and subword level, varying the vocabulary size and testing with domain data, looking for better language representations. Interestingly, in the absence of enough clinical data to train a model from scratch, we applied mixed-domain pretraining and cross-domain transfer approaches to generate a performant bio-clinical model suitable for real-world clinical data. We evaluated our models on Named Entity Recognition (NER) tasks for biomedical documents and challenging hospital discharge reports. When compared against the competitive mBERT and BETO models, we outperform them in all NER tasks by a significant margin. Finally, we studied the impact of the model's vocabulary on the NER performances by offering an interesting vocabulary-centric analysis. The results confirm that domain-specific pretraining is fundamental to achieving higher performances in downstream NER tasks, even within a mid-resource scenario. To the best of our knowledge, we provide the first biomedical and clinical transformer-based pretrained language models for Spanish, intending to boost native Spanish NLP applications in biomedicine. Our models will be made freely available after publication.