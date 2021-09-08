CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerts, Festivals, and COVID 2021

shutter16.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no better evidence that live music is back with vengeance than the upcoming Wasteland Festival in the Mojave Desert in California this September. Attracting upwards of 4000 attendees it will feature world-class talent like Militia Vox, a costume ball, and a car show, plus lots of flames. Along with Wasteland, the festival season includes Riot Fest, Imagine Festival, ARC Festival, Austin City Limits, and many more in the Fall plus the festivals that livened up June, July, and August.

