Glass Animals with Binki In Charlotte

Released back in August of 2020, the album Dreamland from the band Glass Animals would simply have to wait before fans of the album would have an opportunity to hear and see the tracks performed live. However, the time has come, and Glass Animals have hit the road in support. This stop found The Dreamland Tour in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre as the tour is just getting started. The event was sold out and way before the time came to open the gates the line was down the street. A sense of excitement was quickly evident in the air and it felt great to be back at a large concert event. The crowds certainly were forefront on the mind but with a restriction on showing proof of your vaccination or negative test as well as on-site rapid testing I personally felt comfortable at the outdoor event. Additionally, for us in the media, we were required to mask up and many in the crowd also chose to do the same. It was clear early on that so much of this event felt like any other pre-pandemic concert and the little things that have become a part of living during a pandemic were just that, little things.