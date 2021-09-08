Heritage Festival Vendor Applications Are Now Available!

The 56th Annual Placentia Heritage Festival and Parade will return this fall! The event will be held on Saturday, October 9th. The event begins at 7:00 am with a pancake breakfast. The festivities at Tri-City Park will start at 10:00 am and include family games, inflatables, food booths, crafters, home-based businesses, a business expo, and a variety of nonprofit displays. The event will also feature the 34th Annual Heritage Festival Car Show.