Good bye Wickenburg

I'm writing this with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes, as I must say good bye to all my dear friends I've had the past 35 years in beautiful Wickenburg. To my friends in Desert Cypress, also to Evie, the manager and his staff at McDonald's, who were so good to me, Bashas' Market and my many friends there. On to Saint Anthony of Padua, Fr. Jose, Deacon Tom, and most of all my dearest friend Shanelyn, the church secretary, and all my many friends at St. Anthony. I will be back one day and go into the columbarium where my dear husband Fay is. Then on to the Wise Owl senior center where Fay and I were a part of all these many years. All of you mean so much to me. I also want to say good bye to all the city workers, firemen, garbage guys and ambulance workers who I waved to and the great police department, as I can't say enough about all of you, so please stay safe. I will say so long for now until we may meet again. God bless all of you in the days ahead.