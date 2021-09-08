CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wickenburg, AZ

Good bye Wickenburg

By Lois Zeller
Wickenburg Sun
 4 days ago

I'm writing this with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes, as I must say good bye to all my dear friends I've had the past 35 years in beautiful Wickenburg. To my friends in Desert Cypress, also to Evie, the manager and his staff at McDonald's, who were so good to me, Bashas' Market and my many friends there. On to Saint Anthony of Padua, Fr. Jose, Deacon Tom, and most of all my dearest friend Shanelyn, the church secretary, and all my many friends at St. Anthony. I will be back one day and go into the columbarium where my dear husband Fay is. Then on to the Wise Owl senior center where Fay and I were a part of all these many years. All of you mean so much to me. I also want to say good bye to all the city workers, firemen, garbage guys and ambulance workers who I waved to and the great police department, as I can't say enough about all of you, so please stay safe. I will say so long for now until we may meet again. God bless all of you in the days ahead.

wickenburgsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wickenburg, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy