CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

Appliance Pro earns City beautification award

victoriatx.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOTO #1: Keep Victoria Beautiful staff and Appliance Pro leadership and employees pose for a photo Sept. 7 at Appliance Pro, 2401 E. Mockingbird Lane, with KVB’s Business Beautification Award traveling sign. Appliance Pro received the Business Beautification Award for the month of September. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. Frost Bank will display the traveling sign during August.

www.victoriatx.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frost, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Victoria, TX
Business
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautification#Appliance Pro#Kvb#Frost Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy