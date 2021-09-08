Church news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m., the new church will begin services at the Sebring Fairmount Square, Cinema 6 B & B Theaters, 3750 U.S. Hwy. 27 N. Pastor Jeremy Hurd will be preaching the sermon. For further information, call 740-584-4167. Church of Buttonwood Bay. SEBRING —...

ReligionBelief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

COVID claims local pastor

Loudon County lost a dedicated pastor who had an impact on the community and his congregation at New Providence Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Caldwell, 59, died Thursday from complications associated with COVID-19. “Our pastor, Preacher Mark Caldwell, passed away this evening around 6:30 p.m. from this life to his...
ReligionSedalia Democrat

One church without walls

Before Jesus Christ came to this earth and took upon Himself flesh and blood, He existed eternally with God the Father and God the Holy Spirit in Heaven. Jesus left Heaven for the purpose of saving …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
ReligionDesiring God

‘Christ Must Be Explicit’

September 11, 2001, was the day before my twenty-first birthday. I was leaving my first collegiate Classical Greek class when I heard someone say a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He didn’t sound shocked; just intrigued. I assumed it must have been a small plane, surely an accident, perhaps even no fatalities. I walked back to the dorms, enjoying a few more minutes of peace.
Marble Falls, TXhighlandernews.com

Cruz to speak at church anniversary

CrossView Baptist Church is holding a three-day event full of “worship, preaching and celebration” to commemorate their 11th anniversary. The festivities will be held on Sept. 10 and 11 at 6:45 p.m. and on Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 501 12th Street in Marble Falls. Dr. Rafael...
Stewartstown, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: Church news; Stewartstown history

Salem Christian Church, 24 Franklin St. in Jacobus, will be holding a free movie night on Saturday featuring the movie "I Still Believe." The film tells the story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with refreshments served in the fellowship room, followed by the...
crozetgazette.com

Religion News: Mt. Zion Church, Newtown Neighbors Begin Restoration of Historic School

For years, Ruby Smith drove by the old Rosenwald School on Newtown Road and noted the vines creeping up the stone foundation, and the weeds in the schoolyard. After serving the area’s children for several decades, the school now belongs to Mt. Zion Church and has been used over the years for meetings, community events and storage.
Norwalk, OHNorwalk Reflector

The Foundation Church 'lives missionally'

NORWALK — Twelve members of The Foundation Church recently took a missionary trip to Philadelphia. The members ranged between the ages of 16 and 57. They worked with the Center for Short Term Missions and primarily helped in the area of Kensington. The Salvation Army, Frederick Douglass Christian School and...
Marietta, OHParkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta church feeds the public

MARIETTA — For two and a half years now, the First Congregational Church in Marietta has worked to help feed the public. What started with helping a few has continued growing, and now every Saturday the church offers 120 to 140 free breakfasts. These meals go to anyone who may...
Baltimore, MDBon Appétit

How to Turn a Church Into a Garden

It wasn’t until Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III decided to transform the front yard of his church into a garden that he began to remember his own connection to farming. The senior pastor of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in Baltimore grew up picking string beans and tomatoes from his grandparents' backyard. He'd listen to stories about how his great-grandmother used to preserve food in towering stacks of mason jars—enough to share with her whole rural Virginia neighborhood. Today he carries that legacy forward as founder of the Black Church Food Security Network, an organization that connects churches with farmers in numerous states. His goal? To create alternative food systems that address systemic issues such as racism and climate change.
Fairmont, WVWBOY

Welcome Baptist Church breaks ground on new church

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday afternoon, Welcome Baptist Church broke ground on what will be a new church. The church was based in the Chesapeake neighborhood outside of downtown Fairmont. When pastor Paul Mitchell arrived to Welcome Baptist Church 18 years ago, there was a need for renovation. Every year,...
Tazewell, TNClaiborne Progress

Church Events: Sunrise Church to hold Homecoming

Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Sept. 12, beginning at 6 p.m. Special singers include The Blessings of Grace. Everyone is welcome. Speedwell Church of God Homecoming is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 12. Brother Travis Miller will bring the message and Mountain Praise will be the featured singers. Pastor Daniel Ellison and the congregation invites everyone to attend this special event. The church is located at 345 Carr Gap Road in Speedwell.
Victorville, CAVictorville Daily Press

On Religion: It’s time to get back to church

“Let us not give up meeting together as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” —Hebrews 10:25. Dane Davis. For the Victorville Daily Press. It seems we have a holiday for just about...
Stratford, OKPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Church looks to spread the spirit

A Stratford area church is hoping to spread the spirit by hosting a three-night revival this week. Pastors Charles and Joyce Dial are hosting the revival at Crossroads Church of God, located about six miles north of Stratford near the intersection of U.S. Highway 177 and state Highway 59A. Evangelists...
Nashville, TNoutreachmagazine.com

How to Build a Church-Planting Culture at Your Church

Here are the keys to planting churches in healthy ways. For the past few years, I’ve been working primarily outside of the church, mostly in research or academic roles. The last time I served as a full-time senior pastor was in Erie, Pennsylvania. In a previous article, I wrote about...
Caldwell County, NCcaldwelljournal.com

Caldwell Baptist Association Church & Community News

LENOIR, NC (September 9, 2021) — Here is Church/Community news that is provided by the Caldwell Baptist Association. The Caldwell Baptist Association assists churches and non-profit organizations in advertising news and events. The Church/Community news goes out every Wednesday. If you would like to advertise in this publication please email your information to Darlene by Tuesday each week.
Religionbocamag.com

Isabelle Paul: Serving the Order

Isabelle Paul has led the good fight for years as commander of the Order of St. John. I’d seen her for years, at this or that event. Posture ramrod straight, her jet-black hair with its distinctive white streak swept up in a French twist, and the sleeves. The sleeves, invariably fashioned with tiny puffs along the shoulder seams. And it was those sleeves I was most curious about. I finally met Isabelle Paul for lunch, mostly to talk to her about the charitable Order of St. John, of which she is commander.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGION: Spiritual disciplines, pathway to godliness

Discipline is a word that conjures thoughts from our childhood. But, as Christians, the word discipline should take on a whole new meaning. Always remembering, discipline without direction is drudgery. In Paul’s words, “But have nothing to do with worldly fables fit only for old women. On the other hand, discipline yourself for the purpose of godliness.” For the next few weeks, we are going to explore, spiritual disciplines, specifically, Bible intake, prayer, worship, evangelism and stewardship.

