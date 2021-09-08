Owner Gary Heck of Korbel Champagne Cellars

During this show I share details of the 2021 Sonoma County Wine Auction, occurring September 16th through 18th. Some incredible auction lots are being offered that are generated by the power of giving. I’ll pass on some of the rare experiences and wine packages that are up for bids later in the recording. I start off by talking with this year’s chosen Vintner honoree, Gary Heck, the Owner, President, and Chairman of Korbel Champagne Cellars. What a life he has enjoyed growing up on the property; from riding his horse to school, to growing Korbel’s production to over one and a half million cases.