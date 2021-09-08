CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Owner Gary Heck of Korbel Champagne Cellars

ksro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this show I share details of the 2021 Sonoma County Wine Auction, occurring September 16th through 18th. Some incredible auction lots are being offered that are generated by the power of giving. I’ll pass on some of the rare experiences and wine packages that are up for bids later in the recording. I start off by talking with this year’s chosen Vintner honoree, Gary Heck, the Owner, President, and Chairman of Korbel Champagne Cellars. What a life he has enjoyed growing up on the property; from riding his horse to school, to growing Korbel’s production to over one and a half million cases.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Korbel, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Food Drink#Beverages

Comments / 0

Community Policy