St. James plans informational sessions

Come meet some faithful Catholics (including our wonderful priest) who love the Lord. St. James Catholic Church, 3380 Placid View Drive, Lake Placid, Florida will soon begin a set of sessions to share with others the truths of the Catholic faith and the fellowship of the church family. We invite you to learn what Catholics believe in an open and welcoming environment. These sessions also are opportunities for you, and others that you may wish to invite, to ask those perplexing and difficult questions you may have about the church.