CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MedTech Color partners with California Life Sciences to launch FAST advisory program, MedTech Color Track

DOT med
 5 days ago

MedTech Color, a non-profit organization with a mission to advance the representation of persons of color in the medtech industry, has partnered with California Life Sciences (CLS), the state's most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, to launch a MedTech Color Track as part of the Fall FAST program. Founded in 2013, FAST provides select early-stage startups and academic researchers with intensive team review and coaching to perfect their business model and create a compelling commercialization strategy.

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtech#California Life Sciences#Ge#Siemens Nuclear Medicine#Oem#Numed#Medtechcolor#Bipoc#Innovation Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy