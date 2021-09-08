MedTech Color partners with California Life Sciences to launch FAST advisory program, MedTech Color Track

MedTech Color, a non-profit organization with a mission to advance the representation of persons of color in the medtech industry, has partnered with California Life Sciences (CLS), the state's most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, to launch a MedTech Color Track as part of the Fall FAST program. Founded in 2013, FAST provides select early-stage startups and academic researchers with intensive team review and coaching to perfect their business model and create a compelling commercialization strategy.