Agfa HealthCare among the first to receive new European Medical Device Regulation certification for its Class IIa solutions

Mortsel, Belgium – September 8, 2021 – Agfa HealthCare is proud to be one of the first companies to receive the new European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification, which was issued by Intertek on 25 August 2021. This certification, which covers Agfa HealthCare's Class IIa Enterprise Imaging and XERO Viewer solutions, ensures that Agfa HealthCare can continue to deliver to customers innovative solutions that meet their real challenges and address their needs and requirements.