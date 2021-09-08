CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Building a Digital Defense with Safe Online Surfing (SOS)

By FBI - Oregon
Daily Triplicate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. This week: building a digital defense to keep our kids safe while they surf online. Your kids are starting to settle back into the school routine, and, as they do, many of them are carrying phones with them to class. They are also spending more and more time online for legitimate reasons – whether it is for typing exercises, research for a speech, or practicing math. While technology is an awesome tool for educators, there are steps that you can take to set your child up to be both successful and safe online.

www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Bullying#The Oregon Fbi#Fbi#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
Related
Public SafetyDaily Triplicate

Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Mystery Gift Scams

Welcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. This week: building a digital defense against mystery gift scams. We are getting more and more reports of this kind of scam from Oregonians through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov). How does it work?. You either find a website or...
Pharmaceuticalsirvineweekly.com

Is It Safe To Buy CBD Online?

This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here. For the past couple of years, CBD is in the spotlight because of the numerous health benefits it can provide. Many people have started to try different CBD products to alleviate their health problems and also to ensure overall well-being. Numerous studies conducted over the decades have proven that CBD possesses several therapeutic properties that can manage many mental and physical health problems.
Ranger, TXtheranger.org

Digitized issues of The Ranger are available online

A participatory budgeting grant to the library paid for the project. The journalism-photography program at this college, in conjunction with this college’s library and the University of North Texas, created a digital archive of issues from The Ranger that span from 1931-2010 and are accessible online to the public. The...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Miami Hospital Nurse Posts Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jackson Health System employee is on administrative leave following disturbing posts on social media that appear to mock a baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 has decided not to share the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos have been cropped to show only the captions: The first read, “My night was going great then boom!” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) The other read, “Your intestines posed (sic) to be inside not outside baby” and is followed up with “#gastroschisis.” (Courtesy of CBS4 News Viewer) Gastroschisis is a birth defect...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Mental HealthADDitude

3 Digital Skills That Ease Learning (and Life) for Students with ADHD

Your children are digital natives. If they weren’t whizzes at Zoom, Google Drive, and SeeSaw before remote learning, they certainly could tutor you now. But knowing how to navigate digital tools and platforms — for completing lessons, assignments, tests, and more — is not the same as knowing how to harness them to their full potential. The fact is that many students — with and without ADHD — fail to take advantage of all the digital features and controls available to help them achieve better school organization and productivity.
Relationship AdviceL.A. Weekly

7 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes (Safe And Legit)

Facebook is one of the most popular social media sites. Recent sources reveal that there are over 2.89 billion monthly active users. It is not surprising at all as it is the largest social media platform. Millions of people join and use Facebook every year. These people are from all age groups, which makes the platform more popular. People do not only use Facebook for their personal use but also for setting up their public profiles and business pages.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Wirelessly Share Data Between PC & Android

Over the past few years, Android has evolved to become the best mobile operating system. Android devices are more like computers that we carry in our pockets. We store essential data on our Android devices like documents, photos, videos, music, etc. Let’s admit; there are times when we all want...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Visual Studio 2022: Microsoft provides support for extension developers

With regard to the upcoming version of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft provides further information for developers of existing extensions as well as information and assistance for new extensions. Among other things, the new GitHub repository VSExtensibility should be a central place for the announcement of innovations in the Visual Studio expandability, the new extensibility model and the language server protocol.
TechnologyThe Verge

Google’s Material You design is coming to Gmail, Calendar, and Docs on Android

Google is starting to roll out its new Material You design system to Gmail, Calendar, Docs, and more on Android. The new look will include changes to navigation bars, improved action buttons, and Google’s Sans text for better readability. It’s part of the bigger Android 12 redesign that includes big, bubbly buttons, shifting colors, smoother animations, and some overhauls to built-in apps.
Coding & ProgrammingCodecademy

10 Python Code Challenges for Beginners

One of the best ways to test and practice your skills with Python is by solving coding challenges. You can learn a lot from books and online courses, but coding isn't an armchair activity. You have to write some code to make genuine progress. Coding challenges are perfect for this....
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

How HPE OEM Solutions Enables Faster Media Processing

HPE OEM Solutions helps OEMs build custom solutions to meet their specific requirements. These solutions enable faster media processing from the edge to the data center, which improves surveillance by:. Tackling latency and speeding output by enabling streaming analytics at the edge. When a video is sent to the cloud...
TechnologyInfoworld

Google Flutter 2.5 UI kit is now stable

Flutter 2.5, the latest version of Google’s UI toolkit for native application development, offers better performance as well as full-screen enhancements for Android. Introduced September 8, Flutter 2.5 improves frame rasterization by wiring up shading precompilation via Metal rendering. Proponents of Flutter stressed this move as another step toward reducing iOS jank. Also, frame processing now takes priority over processing other asynchronous events, eliminating jank from this source in testing of Flutter. A further move to reduce jank involves the garbage collector (GC), which has suffered from jank when the GC pauses the UI thread to reclaim memory; now, memory for unused images is reclaimed eagerly, considerably reducing GCs.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Cross-platform: Flutter 2.5 and Dart 2.14 support Apple Silicon

Google released Flutter 2.5. In it, the team behind the cross-platform framework closes 4600 issues and brings performance updates as well as new functions such as full screen support for Android. Flutter is based on the Dart programming language and has a new version of it in tow. Both can now handle Apple’s new M1 processors. Dart 2.14 has new language features such as the triple shift operator >>> on board.
Fitnesskentreporter.com

IButaLean Reviews (Brutal Force) Safe Ibutamoren Substitute?

Brutal Force IButa Lean is the latest in strength supplements. It is basically a safe, legal alternative to steroids. There is no prescription or needles required to take IButa Lean. The supplement is guaranteed to deliver unbeatable levels of muscle and growth in one easy to use supplement. How Does...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Whatsapp introduces encrypted backups

The two billion people who use Whatsapp will soon be able to encrypt the backups of the message history end-to-end. The function is to be introduced in the coming weeks for Androd and iOS and also back up those backups that are already stored on the servers of Google Drive and Apple’s iCloud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy