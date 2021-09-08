UCAR congratulates NWS Director Louis Uccellini on his forthcoming retirement

The University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR) congratulates Louis Uccellini, head of the National Weather Service (NWS), on his upcoming retirement. On Jan. 1, 2022, Uccellini will step down as NWS director at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a post he’s held since 2013. Uccellini first came to NOAA in 1989, and he has served in a variety of leadership roles over the years, including 14 years as director of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). Prior to his time at NOAA, Uccellini spent more than a decade at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Laboratory for Atmospheres. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.