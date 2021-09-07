CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

City Council Committee on Government Operations hearing on Docket #0685

 7 days ago

The Committee will hold a hearing on Docket #0685, an order regarding a text amendment to the Boston Zoning Code with respect to parking minimums for affordable housing. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Lydia Edwards. The sponsors of the docket are Councilor Kenzie Bok and Councilor Matt O'Malley.

