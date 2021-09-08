Adoption Letterbox Agreement

A one-time meeting with biological parents can also be offered to adopters before the child is welcomed. Rather, this is what is proposed when the biological parents are able to support the adoption plan. Adopters may find this useful if they write subsequent letters to the child`s birth family and answer the children`s questions in the future. Find out about information that is not available at the time of adoption (for example. B disease occurring after the adoption of the child and which may be hereditary). We will check at the end of the first year, and then every three years, how the mailbox works for you. The aim is to see if the agreement is still in the best interests of the child. If this is not the case, we can make changes to the agreement, for example. B change the number of times letters are exchanged or whether gifts are allowed. Once the adoption order has been completed, you can begin the exchange of letters.