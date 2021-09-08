Illini Soccer Set Sights on Ohio Road Trip

Illinois (2-3-0) @ Bowling Green (1-3-1) Illinois (2-3-0) @ Toledo (3-0-2) When Thursday, Sept. 9 // 6 PM CT Sunday, Sept. 12 // 12 PM CT. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini soccer begins a two-match road stretch in the Buckeye State this week, visiting Bowling Green on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 6 PM CT and Toledo on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 12 PM CT. Thursday's match will be streamed free on WBGU- Youtube, while Sunday's match will be streamed live on ESPN+. Additional updates from the match can be found by connecting with @IlliniSoccer on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.