Richmond, VA

1115 Floyd Ave, Richmond City, VA 23220

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 1115 Floyd Avenue! Room for 3 PARKING SPOTS on the gravel run behind the fully fenced in back yard! This stunning home is situated just minutes from Carytown and perfectly nestled in the Fan. Just a short walk from some of Richmond's best restaurants, shopping, and close proximity to venues and museums! This home features high ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the first floor, NEW carpet on the stairs and second floor, and a NEW HVAC system on the first floor! The interior has been freshly painted, gorgeous up to date kitchen and bathrooms and plenty of oversized windows and light throughout! Do not miss this Richmond gem!

