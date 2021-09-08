1544 Deborah Ln, Powhatan, VA 23139

Don't miss this beautifully maintained and updated tri-level conveniently located just 5 short miles from 288 and Westchester Commons. In addition to the amazing location, you get a spacious 1.25 ACRE lot that backs up to a private pond stocked with fish. Enjoy evenings in the huge enclosed porch watching the sun set over your water views. Grab a pole and walk to the edge of your lot and catch some fish. It doesn't get any better than that! If you have vehicles or toys that need a roof over their heads or want a nice workshop, you will LOVE the 24' x 24' detached 2-car garage with electricity. There is a large parking pad next to the garage with power perfect for parking an RV, boats, or extra cars. The interior of the home has as much to offer as the exterior. Beautiful solid hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Two spacious living areas and a formal dining room. Large sunroom off of the spacious kitchen. Generator panel. Water softening system. Updates include new water heater (Jan '21), new 30 year roof & gutter guards (Jul '18), new heat pump (2018), vinyl replacement windows (2009), and much more. Home has been lovingly maintained & simply has a lot to offer.