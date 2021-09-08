55 Pine Cir, Lancaster, VA 22480

Nestled on a private 3/4 acre cul-de-sac lot in Carter Creek Estates in the sought after town of Irvington, this beautiful home recently remodeled and is ready to move in. Kitchen has new cabinetry with new granite countertops and new appliances has a large island with plenty of seating plus separate dining area. Off the living room, with cathedral ceiling, is a bonus room which could be an office, playroom, or additional sleeping space. The living, dining & kitchen has refinished hardwood floors. On the back of the house is a family room, with cathedral ceilings, opening up to an oversized newly stained rear deck. 1st floor primary bedroom with a private en suite with a new vanity, new toilet, walk-in shower with new ceramic tile & flooring. There is 1/2 bath in hall. The downstairs has an additional bedroom which could also be an overflow family/rec/play room. Upstairs is 2 additional bedrooms & updated full bathroom. Home has all new ceiling fans, light fixtures, carpet & newly painted. Exterior boasts new dimensional roof, new thermal windows & new maintenance-free vinyl siding. Enjoy small town living and dining in Irvington.