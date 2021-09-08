Suicide Prevention Awareness Week 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Mental Health, its community partners, and other mental health organizations join forces to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This year’s theme, #BeThe1To is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s message, which helps educate about what we can all do to prevent suicide. In addition to National Suicide Prevention Week, the entire month is celebrated and also highlights World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10th).