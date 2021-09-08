CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide Prevention Awareness Week 2021

By Dept. of Mental Health
alabama.gov
Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Mental Health, its community partners, and other mental health organizations join forces to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This year’s theme, #BeThe1To is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s message, which helps educate about what we can all do to prevent suicide. In addition to National Suicide Prevention Week, the entire month is celebrated and also highlights World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10th).

