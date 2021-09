CHESTERTOWN, Md. – Visiting #5 Salisbury jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead on its way to a 3-0 win over host Washington College in a non-conference field hockey game on Wednesday evening on Kibler Field at Roy Kirby, Jr. Stadium. The Sea Gulls improve to 1-2 on the year, while the Shoremen fall to 2-1. #5 Salisbury 3 Washington College 0.