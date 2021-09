February 4, 1952 – September 7, 2021 (age 69) Kent Dee Egley was born on February 4, 1952, in Preston, Idaho. The son of Bryce and Carlene Egley. He was raised on the family farm in Mink Creek, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School in 1970. He served in the LDS Californian North Mission from 1971-1973. He then married ReNae Bennett on January 11, 1974, in the Logan LDS Temple.