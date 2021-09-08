Emmett Lane Crook – Cache Valley Daily

Emmett Lane Crook (82), passed peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1939, to Emmett Howell and Rowena Jeanette Miller Crook in the family’s log cabin in Afton, Wyoming. He was raised in Evanston, Wyoming, and graduated from Evanston High School in 1958 where he lettered in band and track. He attended Utah State University and Weber State College where he earned a certificate from Aircraft Instrumentation Repair Program.