CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plain City, UT

Emmett Lane Crook – Cache Valley Daily

By Cache Valley Daily
kvnutalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmett Lane Crook (82), passed peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021. He was born on May 20, 1939, to Emmett Howell and Rowena Jeanette Miller Crook in the family’s log cabin in Afton, Wyoming. He was raised in Evanston, Wyoming, and graduated from Evanston High School in 1958 where he lettered in band and track. He attended Utah State University and Weber State College where he earned a certificate from Aircraft Instrumentation Repair Program.

kvnutalk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ogden, UT
State
Oregon State
City
Mantua, UT
City
Plain City, UT
State
Wyoming State
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody

Comments / 0

Community Policy