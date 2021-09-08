CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gospel Music Heritage Month Heats Up With The 15th Annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Gospel Music Heritage Month, which takes place annually in September, McDonald’s is serving inspiration with a side of friendly banter for music fans of all ages. Starting Sept. 19 through Oct. 10, the 15th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour, a long-standing event that is fostering community through the deeply rooted tradition of gospel music, will take place virtually every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on BET Network’s YouTube channel and BET.com.

