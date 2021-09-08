First Horizon Scholars named at Lake Forest College

The 2021 recipients are Daniel Contreras ’25, a graduate of Waukegan High School; Nabah Sultan ’25 of Maine West High School; and Hridey Kapoor ’25, Schurz High School. Horizon generously funded three full-tuition scholarships for students pursuing a health profession. Benefits include a mentor for each scholar, professional development and networking opportunities, and periodic engagement with other Horizon Scholars/Fellows at Rosalind Franklin, Howard University, and the Asian University for Women.