Lake Forest, IL

First Horizon Scholars named at Lake Forest College

lakeforest.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 recipients are Daniel Contreras ’25, a graduate of Waukegan High School; Nabah Sultan ’25 of Maine West High School; and Hridey Kapoor ’25, Schurz High School. Horizon generously funded three full-tuition scholarships for students pursuing a health profession. Benefits include a mentor for each scholar, professional development and networking opportunities, and periodic engagement with other Horizon Scholars/Fellows at Rosalind Franklin, Howard University, and the Asian University for Women.

