9-11 ceremony on Friday... watch our 9-11 living history interviews

The 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony is scheduled for this Friday 9-10-2021 at 9:45 AM at Webb Field, Richard Presser Park on Central Ave in Hartsdale. The committee’s goal is to educate the younger population about this historic day in our history and we picked this day hoping some area schools would attend like they have done in the past. The Leffell school has mentioned they will be attending. Other area schools have been invited. Today's students weren't born when 9-11 happened. The Richard Presser Park includes the 9-11 memorial wall which includes over 1100 murals and an artifact from the World Trade Center.