Exit from Auto Manufacturing Venture Could Help Samsung to Focus on Core Automotive Expertise

By ADT Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLOBAL DATA – Samsung has reportedly decided to make an exit from its automotive OEM dream by selling its 19.9% stake in Renault Samsung Motors. The divestment follows a trademark contract ending between Samsung Cars and Renault Samsung Motors last year and will put an end to the use of the ‘Samsung’ branding on vehicles from 2023. This step may help Samsung to focus on its core expertise in the automotive sector, which is electronic products and the components for electric vehicle (EV), says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

