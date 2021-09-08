CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Citizenship Program to Bring Speakers to Campus

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new program at Samford University will host two free public lectures this fall and winter. Jason Wallace, Stockham Chair of Western Intellectual History and director of Samford University’s Core Texts program, announced the creation of the Howard College Colloquium on American Citizenship, which aims to explore the meaning and purpose of citizenship in light of the Western intellectual heritage, American Constitutional government, free market economics and Judeo-Christian ideals. The lectures, by James R. Stoner, Jr., and Carl Trueman, will help launch the new initiative.

