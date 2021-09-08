Jackets roll to 39-7 win over Jenkins, Savannah

Savannah’s Jenkins High School invaded The Pinelands Friday night fresh off a 55-0 season-opening victory over Groves. But after claiming a 7-6 first quarter lead over the Jackets, the Warriors were manhandled by Jeff Davis the remainder of the game as JD took their 2021 home opener 39-7. The Jackets looked good on both sides of the ball as the offense scored almost at will and the defense frustrated the Warriors with a series of 3-and-outs for most of the game.