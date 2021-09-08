Laundry Washer Wanted - Londr

Looking to make more money from home? All you need is a car, washer, and dryer. Londr Is the best gig in town. We connect people looking for help with their laundry, with washers, which could be you! You could start making $22/hr all from the comfort of your home, tomorrow. As a Londr Washer: YOU CAN EARN MORE - We started with what it cost you, the washer, to serve a Londr customer. That includes, detergent, drive time, water, electricity, you name it. That way, you don’t get squeezed. YOU WORK DURING THE DAY - No waiting in a dark parking lot to get your next job. Londr is the gig you can truly do at home, with kids in tow, even while you’re doing other gigs! BUILD YOUR OWN CLIENTELE - Unlike other apps that randomly assign workers, as a Londr Washer your customers can mark you as a favorite. That means their jobs go to you first each time, and you can build relationships with your customers as well as a reliable revenue stream. YOU’RE SUPPORTED - Not by the app tracking you, but by a person who answers the phone and responds to messages. We also insure each job because we know mistakes can happen. YOU’RE SAFE - Londr is contact free. Pick up and return jobs without interacting directly with the customer. You can wash even if Covid is raging out there.