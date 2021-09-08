CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Student Focus: Jacob Miller

Cover picture for the articleJacob Miller can’t pinpoint the day or time when he came to saving faith in Jesus Christ. What Miller can tell you — with great conviction — is what God has done in his life since then. In recent years, Miller has grown in his passion for Scripture and for personal holiness; he’s been thrust into the pulpit of his local church and he’s fallen in love with expository preaching. Most recently, he’s moved from his home state of Mississippi to Southern California to be trained as a biblical counselor at The Master’s University.

