02/09/2021 - The first important event for Axolight for this Design Week 2021 is the inauguration of the new Bross Monforte Showroom, which establishes the collaboration between Bross and Axolight. The space is located in the heart of the Milanese lighting district, in Corso Monforte 16, and will be the starting point to discover the many Axolight collections, suitable for both residential and contract projects. The exhibition concept, developed by Marco Zito and Omri Revesz, goes beyond that of a traditional store, recreating a ‘fluid’ setting to experience, reminiscent of Napa Valley’s coworking spaces, but also of multifunctional hotel lobbies or the living rooms of contemporary lofts.