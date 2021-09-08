Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan Announces City’s First Use of American Rescue Plan Funding

City of Albany to Provide Non-Union Employees with 3% Retroactive Wage Increase in 2021; Mayor Sheehan to Propose Additional 3% Non-Union Wage Increase in 2022 City Budget. Frontline Employees Continued to Deliver Essential City Services During Pandemic, Including Picking-Up Garbage & Recycling, Keeping Parks Clean, Ensuring Water Safe to Drink, and Responding to Emergency Calls, and City Hall Staff Worked Tirelessly to Ensure Frontline Employees Had the Resources they Needed to Fulfill their Mission.