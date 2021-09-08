CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At DHR Health’s Level 1 Trauma Center Designation Announcement, Ceremonially Signs Senate Bill 827 Into Law

texas.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the announcement of DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center designation and ceremonially signed Senate Bill 827 into law in Edinburg. This new designation will improve access to healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley by ensuring access to the highest level of comprehensive trauma care for Texans in the community. Prior to DHR Health's designation, the closest Level 1 Trauma facility was 240 miles away in San Antonio.

