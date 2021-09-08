CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: University of New Mexico-Main Campus (Albuquerque, NM) Keri Stevenson, Architect, has been promoted to an Associate position at Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. Keri specializes in historic preservation and conservation with many years of experience in documentation, condition assessment, and preservation planning. Keri’s preservation experience has included several National Historic Landmark buildings and sites, including multiple projects in collaboration with state universities, the National Park Service, and other government clients.

