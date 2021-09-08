CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Johnson Tang, WELL AP

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: California Polytechnic State University (San Luis Obispo, CA) STUDIOS Architecture has promoted Johnson Tang to Associate. He has over 15 years of experience in workplace, cultural, and residential projects, most recently working on Applied Underwriters’ new Omaha campus and a performing arts center in China. He is highly skilled with building modeling tools and has taken on a mentorship role within the studio. He is also a WELL accredited professional. Johnson joined STUDIOS in 2017.

