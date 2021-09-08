People on the Move
STUDIOS Architecture has promoted Cara Ellis to Associate. Since joining STUDIOS in 2017, she has focused primarily on workplace projects for technology clients, but also has a background in higher education. As a member of STUDIOS' Climate Action Committee, she is passionate about sustainability, carbon sequestration, and ecological restoration. She earned a Master of Architecture from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA from Sarah Lawrence College.www.bizjournals.com
