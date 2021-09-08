People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSTUDIOS Architecture has promoted Cara Ellis to Associate. Since joining STUDIOS in 2017, she has focused primarily on workplace projects for technology clients, but also has a background in higher education. As a member of STUDIOS' Climate Action Committee, she is passionate about sustainability, carbon sequestration, and ecological restoration. She earned a Master of Architecture from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA from Sarah Lawrence College.

