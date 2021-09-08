People on the Move

Veritas is pleased to announce that Phillip Owens has joined the privately held firm as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment reflects the ongoing growth of one of the West Coast’s premier real estate firms providing high-quality workforce housing to a broad cross-section of residents in the San Francisco Bay Area, greater Los Angeles and other markets. In his new role, Phil will oversee accounting, tax, technology, and human resources and work with the other executives to grow the firm’s real estate investment portfolio. Most recently, Phil comes to Veritas from Newport Beach, CA based Green Street, where as Managing Director of the Advisory and Consulting Group, he worked with a broad range of private and public real estate companies since 2009. He comes with deep experience and acumen on public debt, equity, private market transactions, and public boards.