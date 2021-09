After three years of running UTD Esports, Greg Adler will be moving on to the LCS Operations team at Riot Games. In his time on campus, Adler accomplished many things while refining the esports program. Starting with a League of Legends and an Overwatch team, the Esports team has since expanded into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Rocket League, added on multiple staff positions for coaching, social media and broadcast and won the first national athletics trophy for UTD in Smash Ultimate. More importantly though, Adler has laid the foundation for a team supported by passionate students with an emphasis on academic success. ATEC senior and Social Media Head at UTD Esports Hector Mavrakis said that the team’s focus is always on education.