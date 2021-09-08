Workshop Controller

Lloyd Motor Group is the largest prestige motor group covering Cumbria, the North East, Lancashire and the South of Scotland and has been successfully trading for over 40 years. Privately owned and family run, the company prides itself on its professional yet personal approach in dealing with and supporting its customers and staff, always committed to the communities it serves. Lloyd Motor Group currently has 6 BMW and retailers as well as operating 8 franchise dealerships representing brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, KIA, Honda Motorcycles and Motorrad, and 5 state of the art Bodyshops.