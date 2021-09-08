CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

In Advance of Climate Week 2021, Governor Hochul Announces New Actions to Make New York's Transportation Sector Greener, Reduce Climate-Altering Emissions

ny.gov
 5 days ago

Governor Signs Legislation (A.4302/S.2758) Establishing 2035 Goal for All New Passenger Cars and Trucks Sold in New York to be Zero Emissions. Directs DEC to Release Draft Regulation to Reduce Air Pollution from Trucks, Require Truck Manufacturers to Sell Zero-Emission Trucks. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new actions to reduce...

www.governor.ny.gov

